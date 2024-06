The Mariners signed Bowman to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Bowman elected free agency last week after the Diamondbacks had removed him from their 40-man roster, but it didn't take him a long time to find a new home. He will make $1 million if in the majors and his deal includes multiple opt-outs, per Heyman. Bowman holds a 5.02 ERA and 10:6 K:BB over 14.1 innings at the big-league level this season.