Bowman will enter free agency after clearing waivers Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

After being acquired by the Twins on May 2, Bowman struggled in his four outings with the Diamondbacks, allowing six earned runs on eight hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He was designated for assignment Sunday, and the 33-year-old will hit the open market and look to join a team in need of right-handed depth out of the bullpen.