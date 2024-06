The Mariners designated Bowman for assignment Tuesday.

Within the past week, Bowman signed a minor-league deal with Seattle, joined the big-league roster to pitch in one game, and he has now been pushed back off Seattle's 40-man roster. The 33-year-old owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.20 WHIP through 15 innings in the majors this year, and he may elect free agency again if he passes through waivers unclaimed.