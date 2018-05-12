Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Throws eight strong innings
Koch (2-1) took the loss against the Nationals on Friday despite a strong outing that saw him scatter seven hits over eight innings, yielding three earned runs, striking out three and walking one in a 3-1 loss for the Diamondbacks.
Koch put up yet another solid stat line since getting the nod in Arizona's rotation to replace the injured Taijuan Walker, as he has yet to throw fewer than five innings or give up more than three earned runs in any of his five starts so far this season. He's certainly held down the fort admirably in Walker's absence and he now has a 2.43 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP through 33.1 innings. However, he's not striking out batters at a prolific rate with just 20 punch-outs to his name and the .214 BABIP he had coming into this contest suggests he's been fortunate to keep his ratios that clean, so be weary of the potential for regression before putting a great deal of stock in him as an impact fantasy option going forward.
