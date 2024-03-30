Kelly (1-0) allowed one run on three hits over 6.2 innings Friday, striking out eight and earning a win over Colorado.

After coughing up three hits in the first two frames - including a solo shot by Elias Diaz - Kelly eventually settled in to retire 15 straight Rockies. Kelly forced 12 whiffs on 79 total pitches, with four whiffs each via the fastball and slider. The veteran righty has been a consistent force for Arizona recently, registering a 3.33 ERA across 378 innings from 2022-2023 and he's off to an impressive start again in 2024. Kelly is currently projected to take the mound at home against the Yankees next week.