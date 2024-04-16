Kelly yielded a run on three hits and two walks over five innings in a no-decision Monday. He struck out five during the loss to the Cubs.

Aside from a solo homer by Michael Busch, Kelly turned in a standard solid outing. It was Kelly's shortest start of the year but he's now allowed two or fewer runs in each of his first four appearances in 2024. The veteran righty also set a new season high by forcing 13 swinging strikes. He'll carry a 2.19 ERA into his next start, which is lined up to be in San Francisco this weekend.