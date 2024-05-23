Manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Kelly will undergo an MRI later this week to see how his strained right shoulder is progressing, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Kelly's shoulder has kept him out of action since April 23, though he may be able to begin a throwing program in the near future if his MRI results come back clean. If the 35-year-old righty is cleared to begin throwing, a more defined return timeline may emerge, although he isn't eligible to return to Arizona's rotation until June 22.