Kelly (shoulder) underwent an MRI earlier this week, and it showed significant healing, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The results are encouraging, but the team will have multiple doctors review the film to be sure. Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list April 23, two days after being scratched from a start, then was transferred to the 60-day IL on May 2.
