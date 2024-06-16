Kelly (shoulder) is expected to be held out through the All-Star break, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports Saturday.
Manager Torey Lovullo noted that Kelly hasn't thrown beyond 75 feet yet and is being brought along slowly. The 35-year-old has been sidelined since late April and hadn't started a throwing program until June 4. If he does end up sitting through the All-Star break, Kelly wouldn't be back until July 19 at the earliest.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Taking next step in rehab•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Nearing throwing program•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: MRI shows healing•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Scheduled for MRI•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Likely to miss at least one month•