Kelly (shoulder) is expected to be held out through the All-Star break, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports Saturday.

Manager Torey Lovullo noted that Kelly hasn't thrown beyond 75 feet yet and is being brought along slowly. The 35-year-old has been sidelined since late April and hadn't started a throwing program until June 4. If he does end up sitting through the All-Star break, Kelly wouldn't be back until July 19 at the earliest.