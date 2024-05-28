Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Kelly (shoulder) is expected to begin a throwing program next week, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

The right-hander has apparently been progressing well in his recovery from a right shoulder strain and is now on the cusp of resuming baseball work. Kelly will require some time to build his arm up before progressing to mound work and eventually a rehab assignment, so he shouldn't be expected to rejoin the Diamondbacks until sometime in July.