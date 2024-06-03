Kelly (shoulder) will begin his throwing program Tuesday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
This is the next expected step for Kelly as he makes his way back from a right shoulder strain. His recovery has been moving along smoothly to this point, but the right-hander could take some time to gain clearance for mound work.
