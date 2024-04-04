Kelly did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over seven innings in a 6-5 loss to the Yankees. He struck out four.

Kelly allowed the leadoff runner to reach base in three of his first four innings of work and it finally cost him the fourth when Aaron Judge jumped on a hanging sinker and sent it into the stands, giving the Yankees a 2-1 lead. The right-hander recovered nicely, however, surrendering just two singles and a walk from that point on as the Diamondbacks fell to New York in the series finale. Kelly has now logged back-to-back quality starts to open the season, posting a 12:1 K:BB over that early stretch.