Diamondbacks pitching coach Brent Strom believes the team "identified a few things" that Kelly might have done to tip his pitches during his most recent start against the Dodgers, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Kelly's results against the Dodgers came out of nowhere. He sailed through his first seven starts, posting a 1.71 ERA over 42 innings, before Los Angeles touched him for eight runs in two innings Tuesday. Strom credited the club's analytics department for helping catch what Kelly was doing, which the right-hander addressed during his between-starts session Friday. Kelly is next scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Cubs.