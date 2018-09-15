Ahmed went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a walk and a run in a 4-2 triumph over the Astros on Friday.

Ahmed has showed some solid gap power of late with five doubles over his last nine games, but he hasn't left the yard since he hit two home runs Aug. 4 against the Giants. That extended home-run drought has made it tough for fantasy owners in shallower settings to justify holding onto the shortstop, who doesn't offer standout production in any of the other four main rotisserie categories either.