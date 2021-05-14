Ahmed will be on the bench for Friday's game against the Nationals.
Ahmed owns a .762 OPS over his last 10 games after struggling to a .397 mark over his first 20 contests. Josh Rojas will start in his absence Friday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Clubs first homer of campaign•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Not starting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Runs hit streak to four•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Hits in both ends of doubleheader•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Works on swing•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Not in Friday's lineup•