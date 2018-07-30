Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Goes deep
Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Padres.
Goldschmidt took southpaw Joey Lucchesi deep in the first inning for his 23rd home run of the season. He has hit left-handers extremely hard this season, recording a .604 slugging percentage against them through 111 at-bats. While he likely won't match his prolific production in June again this season, he has continued to hit for power as Sunday's longball marked his sixth in July.
