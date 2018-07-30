Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Goes deep

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Padres.

Goldschmidt took southpaw Joey Lucchesi deep in the first inning for his 23rd home run of the season. He has hit left-handers extremely hard this season, recording a .604 slugging percentage against them through 111 at-bats. While he likely won't match his prolific production in June again this season, he has continued to hit for power as Sunday's longball marked his sixth in July.

More News
Our Latest Stories