Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Nabs seventh stolen base

Goldschmidt went 1-for-6 with a walk and a stolen base Friday in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 loss to the Padres in 15 innings.

While the seven thefts Goldschmidt has provided in 2018 amounts to serviceable production from a first baseman, it likely represents a disappointing output for those that rostered him, considering he had no fewer than 15 steals in all but one of the previous six seasons. After a glacially slow start to the season, Goldschmidt has at least rallied to meet draft-day expectations with a .290 average and 33 home runs, though his team's collective offensive slide in the second half will likely prevent him from reaching the century mark in RBI (95) and runs (83). Those totals represent his lowest outputs in both categories since 2014, when he was sidelined for the final two months of the season with a broken hand.