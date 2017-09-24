Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: To receive elbow treatment Thursday
Delgado will receive a PRP procedure on his injured right elbow Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Delgado is dealing with a flexor strain and will undergo a PRP injection to help combat the injury. It's unlikely that Delgado will return to pitch this season, so he'll head into the offseason with a solid 3.59 ERA over 62.2 innings with the Diamondbacks this year.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Second opinion confirms flexor strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Moved to 60-day disabled list•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Set for second opinion•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Undergoes MRI after experiencing stiffness•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Simulated game on tap•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Throws off mound again Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...