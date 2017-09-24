Delgado will receive a PRP procedure on his injured right elbow Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Delgado is dealing with a flexor strain and will undergo a PRP injection to help combat the injury. It's unlikely that Delgado will return to pitch this season, so he'll head into the offseason with a solid 3.59 ERA over 62.2 innings with the Diamondbacks this year.