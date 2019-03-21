Randall Delgado: Released by White Sox
Delgado was released by the White Sox on Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Delgado didn't make much of a case for a roster spot this spring, allowing six runs in five innings of work. He was sent to minor-league camp on Friday but won't stick around there either, so he'll have to look elsewhere for his next job.
