Delgado signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Thursday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Oblique and shoulder injuries limited Delgado to just 10 appearances with the Diamondbacks in 2018. When healthy, he posted an unimpressive 4.76 ERA and 5:6 K:BB across 11.1 innings. Delgado figures to compete for an Opening Day role in the team's bullpen as a swingman.

