White Sox's Randall Delgado: Signs with White Sox
Delgado signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Thursday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Oblique and shoulder injuries limited Delgado to just 10 appearances with the Diamondbacks in 2018. When healthy, he posted an unimpressive 4.76 ERA and 5:6 K:BB across 11.1 innings. Delgado figures to compete for an Opening Day role in the team's bullpen as a swingman.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Contract selected by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Re-signs with Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Designated for assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Surrenders run in relief•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Activated from DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Set for activation Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst