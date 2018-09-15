Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Contract selected by Arizona
Delgado's contract was selected from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
Delgado threw seven innings of relief earlier in the season for the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out just two. Clay Buchholz (elbow) was placed on the 60-day disabled list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Re-signs with Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Designated for assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Surrenders run in relief•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Activated from DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Set for activation Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Expected back from DL on Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...