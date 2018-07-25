Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Designated for assignment
Delgado was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Delgado was cast off the roster in order to make room for the recently-acquired Matt Andriese, who came over in a trade from Tampa Bay following Wednesday's game. Due to oblique and shoulder injuries this year, Delgado has only appeared in six games for the Diamondbacks, posting a 5.14 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across seven innings of relief. He will now be subject to waivers after spending the last five-plus years with the organization.
