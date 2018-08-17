Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: Re-signs with Arizona
Delgado agreed to a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Delgado will report to Triple-A Reno, where he's already spent a decent amount of time in 2018. The right-hander was designated for assignment, and then released, by the organization in late July after a few deadline moves required Arizona to make room on its 40-man roster. Delgado has appeared in six games for the big-league club this season, posting a 5.14 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across seven innings.
