Randall Delgado: Heads to indy ball
Delgado signed with the Kansas City T-Bones of the American Association in mid-April, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Delgado failed to break camp with the White Sox this spring and will now look to get his career back on track outside of affiliated baseball. The 29-year-old has a respectable 4.10 ERA over parts of eight big-league seasons, but his poor 4.76 ERA in 11.1 frames of relief for the Diamondbacks last season was not backed up by his 7.31 FIP or his 5:6 K:BB.
