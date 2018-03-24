Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: Could play Saturday
Fuentes (hand) could appear in one of the Diamondbacks' split-squad Cactus League games Sunday, Chris Gabel of MLB.com reports.
Fuentes hasn't appeared in any spring games since being struck on the left hand by a pitch Monday. The outfielder escaped with no structural damage to his hand and is merely dealing with a bruise, so his availability for the start of the season wouldn't seem to be in much risk. Fuentes will open the campaign at Triple-A Reno after the Diamondbacks outrighted him off the 40-man roster in February.
