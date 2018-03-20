Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: X-rays negative on hand
X-rays came back negative on Fuentes' left hand after the outfielder departed from Monday's 15-2 exhibition loss to the White Sox following a hit by pitch, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Fuentes was fortunate to avoid structural damage to the hand but could still be sidelined for a few days while he likely deals with some pain. The 27-year-old is attending Diamondbacks camp as a non-roster invitee and is expected to be reassigned to minor-league camp in the near future.
