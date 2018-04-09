Triple-A Reno placed Fuentes (finger) on its 7-day disabled list prior to their season opener April 5.

Fuentes suffered a small fracture on a knuckle on his left hand late in spring training, keeping him on the shelf for the beginning of the season. The organization hasn't outlined a clear timetable for Fuentes' return. The 27-year-old was dropped from Arizona's 40-man roster in February and will thus have a more difficult path back to the big leagues after appearing in 64 games for the Diamondbacks in 2017.