Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: Placed on 7-day disabled list
Triple-A Reno placed Fuentes (finger) on its 7-day disabled list prior to their season opener April 5.
Fuentes suffered a small fracture on a knuckle on his left hand late in spring training, keeping him on the shelf for the beginning of the season. The organization hasn't outlined a clear timetable for Fuentes' return. The 27-year-old was dropped from Arizona's 40-man roster in February and will thus have a more difficult path back to the big leagues after appearing in 64 games for the Diamondbacks in 2017.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: Sent back to minors camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: Battling finger fracture•
-
Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: Could play Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: X-rays negative on hand•
-
Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: Exits after being hit by pitch•
-
Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: Hits third homer of spring•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Newcomb looks like an ace; Bogaerts hurt
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...