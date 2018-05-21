Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: Returns from DL
Fuentes (finger) has started the past four games for Triple-A Reno, collecting four hits and four walks across 18 plate appearances.
Fuentes was sidelined for the first month and a half of the Pacific Coast League season after suffering a small fracture on one of the fingers on his left hand during spring training. Prior to sustaining the injury, the Diamondbacks removed Fuentes from their 40-man roster, so the veteran outfielder probably won't be a leading candidate for a promotion to the big leagues even if Steven Souza (pectoral) joins A.J. Pollock (thumb) on the 10-day disabled list.
