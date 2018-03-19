Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: Exits after being hit by pitch
Fuentes exited Monday's spring game after being hit by a pitch, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear, but an update should come forth once he's further evaluated following the conclusion of Monday's Cactus League game. Consider Fuentes, who is expected to open the season with Triple-A Reno, day-to-day for now.
