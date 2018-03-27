Diamondbacks' Rey Fuentes: Sent back to minors camp
The Diamondbacks reassigned Fuentes to their minor-league camp Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Fuentes had been attending camp as a non-roster invitee after the Diamondbacks outrighted him to Triple-A Reno in February. Even though Arizona will be down an outfielder to begin the season with Steven Souza (pectoral) on the disabled list, Fuentes didn't warrant any late consideration for a spot on the Opening Day roster while he dealt with his own finger injury. Manager Torey Lovullo revealed Sunday that Fuentes is recovering from a small fracture on his left hand, which could keep the outfielder at extended spring training when the Pacific Coast League season opens.
