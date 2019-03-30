Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Fans nine in no-decision

Ray didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Dodgers, allowing three runs on three hits and five walks over five innings while striking out nine.

The southpaw's season debut was very much a mixed bag, but Ray was able to post a typically impressive strikeout rate even while throwing barely half his pitches (53 of 102) for strikes. Wins and quality starts will remain elusive if he can't tame the walks and last deeper into his outings, however. Ray will next take the mound April 3 on the road in San Diego.