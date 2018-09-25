Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out seven in no-decision

Ray took a no-decision Monday in the Diamondbacks' 7-4 loss to the Dodgers, working five innings and giving up two runs on four hits and three walks. He struck out seven in the outing.

Ray hasn't taken a loss in any of his last 13 starts, but his tendency to rack up high pitch counts has regularly prevented him from factoring into the decision. That was again the case Monday, as he required 100 pitches to record 15 outs before getting pulled from the contest with a one-run lead, which was eventually blown by the bullpen. On a more positive note, Ray has turned in a 3.15 ERA to accompany a 10.6 K/9 in the second half, so he's at least doing a better job in run prevention after logging a 5.03 ERA prior to the All-Star break. He'll likely take the hill one final time Sunday in San Diego to wrap up what's been an up-and-down campaign for the lefty.