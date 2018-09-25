Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Strikes out seven in no-decision
Ray took a no-decision Monday in the Diamondbacks' 7-4 loss to the Dodgers, working five innings and giving up two runs on four hits and three walks. He struck out seven in the outing.
Ray hasn't taken a loss in any of his last 13 starts, but his tendency to rack up high pitch counts has regularly prevented him from factoring into the decision. That was again the case Monday, as he required 100 pitches to record 15 outs before getting pulled from the contest with a one-run lead, which was eventually blown by the bullpen. On a more positive note, Ray has turned in a 3.15 ERA to accompany a 10.6 K/9 in the second half, so he's at least doing a better job in run prevention after logging a 5.03 ERA prior to the All-Star break. He'll likely take the hill one final time Sunday in San Diego to wrap up what's been an up-and-down campaign for the lefty.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...