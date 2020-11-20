Armenteros (elbow) was claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks on Friday.
The 26-year-old was recently removed from Houston's 40-man roster but will now receive an opportunity in Arizona. Armenteros missed the 2020 season while recovering from March elbow surgery. The 26-year-old made his big-league debut in 2019 and had a 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB across 18 innings (five appearances).
