Nelson came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Orioles, giving up three runs on 10 hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

Half of the hits off Nelson went for extra bases, including a pair of doubles plus a triple by Ryan Mountcastle and a solo homer by Gunnar Henderson. Nelson has lasted past five innings only once in six starts this season, and he'll carry a 5.33 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB through 25.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Tigers.