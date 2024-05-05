The Diamondbacks activated Nelson (elbow) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Padres on Sunday.
The right-hander has been sidelined the past couple weeks by an elbow bruise but is rejoining Arizona's rotation Sunday. Nelson could face some minor workload limitations given he hasn't pitched in a game since April 18.
