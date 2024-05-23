Nelson (3-3) earned the win Wednesday, shutting out the Dodgers over five innings while allowing five hits and three walks. He struck out five.

Nelson didn't draw the start but relieved Brandon Hughes with just two outs in the first inning before pitching all the way into the sixth. The right-hander struck out three of the first five batters he faced and induced 10 whiffs on the night, while also working his way out of multiple jams against a lethal Dodgers lineup. It was a great bounceback effort for Nelson after allowing a season-high eight runs in his previous outing. He's now won three of his last four decisions (spanning six outings).