Nelson struck out two over 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings in Sunday's win over the Yankees.

Nelson was summoned early in the game for a struggling Corbin Burnes, who was pulled after 2.2 innings and allowed four runs (three HRs). It was the second relief appearance for Nelson, who retired all four batters faced. As for Burnes, who has allowed five home runs and walked four over 10.1 innings in his three starts, there are no plans to replace him in the rotation, per Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports. Nelson will remain in the bullpen while Burnes is expected to take his turn during the final series of the regular season against the Padres.