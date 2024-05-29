Nelson (3-4) took the loss Wednesday against Texas, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out three.

Nelson held the Rangers to two runs through the first four innings before Corey Seager's two-run homer in the fifth, extending the Diamondbacks' deficit to 4-0 in an eventual 6-1 loss. Ultimately, it was another subpar outing for the 26-year-old Nelson -- his ERA now sits at 6.02 with a 1.76 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB across 40.1 innings this season. He'll look to get on track in his next start, currently scheduled for early next week at home versus San Francisco.