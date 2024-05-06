Nelson (2-2) picked up the win over the Padres on Sunday, allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings.

Nelson wasn't spectacular in his return from a trip to the injured list, but he didn't need to be after the Diamondbacks plated 11 runs through five innings. Nelson served up a two-run homer to Jackson Merrill in the second before Kyle Higashioka doubled in Ha-Seong Kim after he walked. The Padres would scratch across another run in the third before being silenced the rest of the way. Nelson was able to get up to 99 pitches and has slid into the rotation spot of Tommy Henry who was optioned to Triple-A Reno last week. Nelson owns a 5.23 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB in 20.2 innings and is slated for a tough road matchup against Baltimore his next time out.