Nelson (2-3) allowed eight runs on 11 hits and a walk while striking out four over four-plus innings to take the loss versus the Tigers on Friday.

Nelson avoided giving up a home run for the first time in three outings since he returned from an elbow injury, but that was the only silver lining on a dark cloud in this start. He allowed five runs over the first four innings and then failed to get an out in the fifth as the Tigers piled on. This was Nelson's worst start of the season, but he's generally struggled with a 7.06 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB over 29.1 innings through seven appearances. He's tentatively projected for a difficult road start versus the Dodgers in his next outing.