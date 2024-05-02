Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Nelson (elbow) will "most likely" return from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game versus the Padres at Chase Field, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

On the shelf since April 19 with a bruised right elbow, Nelson has bounced back well enough since he resumed throwing to avoid a minor-league rehab assignment. Nelson will presumably throw another bullpen session Friday, and if all goes well, he'll take the hill Sunday with few restrictions, if any. Through his first four starts for Arizona before landing on the IL, Nelson went 1-2 with a 4.60 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB in 15.2 innings.