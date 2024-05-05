Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Saturday that Nelson (elbow) will return from the injured list to start Sunday against the Padres, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Lovullo had indicated previously that it was likely to be Nelson making the start, and now he's made it official. The right-hander had to go on the IL in mid-April after taking a comebacker off his pitching elbow, but he'll make a return Sunday after skipping a rehab assignment. Nelson holds a 4.60 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB in 15.2 innings this season.