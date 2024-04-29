Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that he expects Nelson (elbow) to be back "soon enough," and that the right-hander may not need a rehab assignment, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Nelson threw a five-inning, 70-pitch sim game Monday and did not experience any pain. The 26-year-old landed on the 15-day IL on April 19 due to right elbow contusion, but it appears Nelson has a good chance of returning when he's first eligible for activation May 4.