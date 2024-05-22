Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said that Nelson is unlikely to start Wednesday versus the Dodgers as previously scheduled, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Lovullo hinted that he would likely use an opening pitcher in front of Nelson, adding that the team plans to make a roster move ahead of Wednesday's series finale. Though he likely won't be in line for a traditional start, Nelson should still be in store to handle the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen, and the arrangement may set him up better to come away with a win.