Nelson allowed two runs on six hits over 7.2 innings in a no-decision Monday. He struck out one during the win over the Giants.

Nelson gave up one run through six innings before Heliot Ramos knocked a solo shot in the seventh. It was Nelson's longest start of the year and his first time finishing more than six innings. He needed only 80 pitches to do so, but his one strikeout and four whiffs weren't very impressive. Nelson dropped his ERA to 5.44 with a 32:13 K:BB through 48 innings. His next start is projected to be in San Diego.