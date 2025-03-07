Nelson allowed one run on three hits while striking out three over 2.1 innings in Thursday's spring start against the Guardians.

Nelson toed the rubber for a second Cactus League start and worked up to 51 pitches (30 strikes). The battle for the final rotation spot kicked into high gear this week. Nelson followed Brandon Pfaadt, who started Wednesday, and Jordan Montgomery (finger) will make his spring debut Friday in what is expected to be a multi-inning relief appearance.