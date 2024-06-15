Nelson (4-5) earned the win Friday against the White Sox, allowing one run on six hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out eight.

Nelson collected his third quality start of the season as he generated 13 whiffs en route to a season-high eight punchouts. The Arizona righty was especially sharp in this 95-pitch outing, as his entire pitch arsenal displayed increased velocity, led by a slider that was 2.1 mph faster than average. With this one-run performance, Nelson lowered his season ERA to 5.49. He is currently scheduled to make his next start against the Nationals on the road.