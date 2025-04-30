Nelson walked two and struck out three over four hitless and scoreless innings in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Mets.

Starter Eduardo Rodriguez was chased after giving up eight runs over four innings. Enter Nelson, who threw his most innings (68 pitches) of the season. He's made seven appearances, six in which the right-hander was asked to go longer than three outs. Nelson was ambushed twice in couple of his outings, leaving him with a 5.82 ERA, but has a tidy 20:4 K:BB through 17 innings.