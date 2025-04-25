Nelson allowed one run on three hits and struck out five over 2.1 innings in Thursday's 7-4 extra-inning loss to Tampa Bay.

Nelson entered the game in the seventh inning with Arizona nursing a 4-3 lead and cruised through his first two frames. With the back end of the bullpen shorthanded, the right-hander was asked to pitch the ninth as well, but Nelson faded and was tagged with the tying run, and his first blown save, as he handled his biggest workload of the season (54 pitches). The Diamondbacks are working without high-leverage options A.J. Puk (elbow) and Kevin Ginkel (shoulder), and a recent bout of fatigue led manager Torey Lovullo to not use Justin Martinez after he'd pitched Wednesday.