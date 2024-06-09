Nelson (3-5) allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out one over 3.1 innings to take the loss versus the Padres on Saturday.

Nelson threw 80 pitches over 7.2 innings in his last start versus the Giants, but the Padres made him work much harder. The right-hander needed 91 pitches (58 strikes) to get 10 outs, putting Arizona's relievers under pressure ahead of Sunday's bullpen day. Nelson continues to post fairly low strikeout numbers, and he's now walked three or more batters in three of his last four starts. He's at an ugly 5.96 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 33:17 K:BB through 51.1 innings over 11 appearances (10 starts) this season. Nelson's next start is tentatively projected to be at home versus the lowly White Sox.